Exclusive! Sunil Grover and Gul Panag roped in for a movie titled 'Ok Bye Data'

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some great projects being made on different OTT platforms in terms of movies and OTT series. Now, keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, we are back with the same.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt thatactors Sunil Grover and Gul Panag will be seen in an upcoming movie titled 'Ok Bye Data'. Yes, you heard right. Actors Sunil Grover and Gul Panag are all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled 'Ok Bye Data'.

The detailed information about the character played by the actors is still awaited, but we look forward to what different they have to offer, as it is always a treat to watch them on-screen, defining their craft.

