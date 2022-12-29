Exclusive! Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947 to release on THIS date?

MUMBAI :Actor Sunny Deol and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi have worked together in super hit films like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak. It was said that all is not well between them after they had a tiff. However, the two are reportedly all set to team up for a film soon titled Lahore 1997.

According to sources, the makers are planning to start the shooting of the film in March this year, and wrap up the movie by June. The sources also informed us that the makers are planning to release Lahore 1947 on 26th January 2024.

Yesterday, TellyChakkar had exclusively told you that the makers of Lahore 1947 are planning to rope in one of the sons of Sunny Deol in the film. So, either Karan Deol or Rajveer Deol might star in the movie alongside their father. The sources informed us that both the actors fit the part well, and the makers will take the decision on who to cast in it.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Santoshi is gearing up for the release of Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh which is slated to hit the big screens on 26th January 2023. The movie stars Deepak Antani, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Tanisha Santoshi in the lead roles.

