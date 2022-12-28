Exclusive! Sunny Deol’s sons Karan Deol or Rajveer Deol might star alongside him Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947

MUMBAI :Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi have together given many hits like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak. There were reports about a tiff between the filmmaker and the actor, but a few days ago, it was reported that Deol and Santoshi will be working together again.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment, and now, here’s an exciting news that we have got for you about the movie. According to sources, the film has been titled Lahore 1947, and the makers are planning to rope in one of the sons of Sunny Deol.

Sunny Deol has two sons, Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol. Karan has already been a part of a couple of films like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Velle, but he is yet to make a mark like his father.

Meanwhile, in 2021, it was announced that Rajveer Deol will make his debut with Avnish S. Barjatya’s film. But, there’s no update about the movie. So, we wonder whether Lahore 1947 will become Rajveer’s Bollywood debut.

The sources also said that Karan and Rajveer both fit the part well, and it will be Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi’s decision who they will finally cast. Well, Karan will also be seen in Apne 2 along with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Dharmendra.

Will you be excited to watch Sunny Deol with one of his sons on the big screen? Let us know in the comments below…

Talking about Sunny Deol’s movies, apart from his film with Rajkumar Santoshi, the actor will be seen in Gadar 2 and Baap.

