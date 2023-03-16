Exclusive! Supriya Pathak roped in for upcoming movie titled Love Ki Arrange Marriage

MUMBAI :Supriya Pathak has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she is indeed one versatile actress we have in Bollywood and now TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regards to the actress.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Supriya Pathak will be seen in an upcoming movie titled Love Ki Arrange Marriage, yes you heard right, actress Supriya Pathak who has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Love Ki Arrange Marriage which will be directed by Ishrad Khan, under Thinking Picture production house.

ALSO READ – Bobby Deol and Kajol Join The Gateway School of Mumbai for a Panel Discussion on Employment Rights of Persons with Disability

Well the detailed information about the character which we be played by the actress is still awaited but we look over to see what different the actress has to offer with this new movie as it is always a treat to watch her craft on screen.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see the actress Supriya Pathak in the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ – Bobby Deol and Kajol Join The Gateway School of Mumbai for a Panel Discussion on Employment Rights of Persons with Disability