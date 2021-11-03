EXCLUSIVE: Talash actor Vivek Madaan roped in for movie Mayday

MUMBAI: Starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bacchan, and Rakul Preet, the upcoming movie Mayday has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. No doubt the fans have been eagerly waiting for further updates on the movie, and now, here we have some exciting information with regards to the same.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Vivek Madaan will be seen in this upcoming movie. Yes, you heard that right! The actor who is known for his amazing performance in projects like Talaash, Kasganj, and a few others is now all set to be seen in this upcoming thriller movie titled Mayday.

No doubt the movie has already created a huge buzz in B-Town and is one of the much-awaited ones and we look forward to seeing what Vivek has to offer with this upcoming thriller.

Mayday will be directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. It is scheduled to be theatrically released on 29 April 2022.

