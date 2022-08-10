Exclusive! Talat Aziz to play THIS role in Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter

MUMBAI:Siddharth Anand's Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor is one of the most awaited upcoming movies. TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront for getting exclusive news from the world of entertainment and we have exclusively got an interesting update about Fighter.

Actor-Singer Talat Aziz has been roped in for Fighter. The actor will be seen playing the role of Hrithik's father in it and he will be shooting for the movie next month. It's small role, but a pivotal part. We are sure it will be interesting to watch Talat Aziz in Fighter even though it's a small role.

Meanwhile, Talat Aziz will next be seen in Gulmohar which is slated to release on 3rd March on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie stars Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, and Simran in the lead rolee, and Talat Aziz plays a small but an important role in it. He has also sung a song in the movie.

Talking about Fighter, the movie is currently in production and it also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The movie is slated to release in January 2024 and after the super success of Pathaan, moviegeors are now eagerly waiting for Fighter and have high expectations from Siddharth Anand.

It will be Siddharth's third film with both Hrithik and Deepika. He has earlier worked with Hrithik in Bang Bang and War, and with Deepika in Bachna Ae Haseeno and Pathaan.

