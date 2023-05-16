Exclusive! Tedhi Medhi Kahaniyaan and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha actor Nirav Soni to be seen in Mission Laila

Actor Nirav Soni who was seen and loved in Tedhi Medhi Kahaniyaan and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha is now all set to be seen in the movie Mission Laila which will be written by him
Nirav Soni

MUMBAI :With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made in terms of ott shows and movies, and now keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, Tellychakakr is back with another exclusive information coming from the entertainment world.

As we know actor and writer Nirav Soni has written the movie Mission Laila and now Tellychakkar has learnt that actor Nirav Soni will be seen acting in the movie, yes you heard right actor Nirav Soni who has been known for his acting projects like Tedhi Medhi Kahaniyaan and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and others will be seen in an important character in the movie Mission Laila.

Well the detailed information on the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what the actor has to offer with the movie.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie Mission Laila, do share your views in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

