Exclusive! Tenali Rama actress Mahi Soni roped in for movie Bishwa

TellyChakkar has exclusively learn that child actress Mahi Soni will be seen in the movie titled Bishwa, yes you heard right child actress child actress Mahi Soni who is known for her amazing acting contribution with the projects like Tenali Rama (2017), Tujhse Hai Raabta (2018), Fauji Calling (2021) is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Bishwa.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what different she has to offer with his upcoming movie as it is always a treat to watch her on screen.

