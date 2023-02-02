Exclusive! Tenali Rama actress Mahi Soni roped in for movie Bishwa

Child actress Mahi Soni who is known for Tenali Rama (2017), Tujhse Hai Raabta (2018), Fauji Calling (2021) is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Bishwa
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learn that child actress Mahi Soni  will be seen in the movie titled Bishwa, yes you heard right child actress child actress Mahi Soni who is known for her amazing acting contribution with the projects like Tenali Rama (2017), Tujhse Hai Raabta (2018), Fauji Calling (2021) is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Bishwa.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what different she has to offer with his upcoming movie as it is always a treat to watch her on screen.

What are your views on this information and how excited are you for the movie

