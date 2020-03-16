Exclusive! "The age factor is irrelevant between the actors, it is how you are playing your character in the movie" Manushi Chhillar on the age gap between her and Akshay Kumar and on negative comments

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Prithviraj which has Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The trailer is already getting some phenomenal response from the fans and no doubt we are looking forward to see the actor in a never seen before character.

In an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar here is what the actress Manushi Chhillar has to say on her movie Prithviraj and also her take on the negative comments with regards to the age factor between her and Akshay Kumar

Manushi Chhillar on the movie Prithviraj and response of the trailer

Manushi Chhillar says that she is very excited and it has been a surreal experience working with such amazing bunch of talented people. Whatever reaction she is getting from her family and friends they are loving it and she just hope that everyone is loving the trailer and hope that they will definitely love the movie and her character.

Manushi Chhillar on making her debut with historic character

Manushi Chhillar have chosen Prithviraj as her debut in Bollywood rather than any glamorous character, Manushi Chhillar says that she is playing a queen in the movie and there cannot be any more glamorous than playing queen in a historical movie. This is a very different kind of a debut and there was no strategy on planning her debut. She has been grown watching YRF movies and being Yash Raj heroine is a dream come true and this is what exactly she was looking to.

Manushi Chhillar on unhealthy comments on age gap between her and Akshay Kumar

We have seen that the actress Manushi Chhillar and Akshay Kumar are facing negative comments and trolling on social media with regards to the huge age gap between the two, on this actress Manushi Chhillar says that the age factor is irrelevant between the actors, the only important thing is how well you are playing your character on screen. The actor's job is to live the character on screen and convince the audience with your craft.

No doubt the trailer of the movie Prithviraj is already getting some amazing response from the fans and movie is all set to hit the big screen on 3rd June.

