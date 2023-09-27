Exclusive! "The character of Ladli is same Divya Khosla Kumar, she is exactly same like this character" director Radhika Rao

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Yaariyan 2 has been grabbing the attention of the fans form quite some time, the movie which has Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Dasgupta, Anaswara Rajan, Meezaan Jafri, Warina Hussain, Priya Prakash Varrier and Pearl V Puri in the leading role is all set to hit the big screen and today finally the trailer of the movie was released during press conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire cast and the director of the movie.

Talking about the Leading lady of their movie directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru says that this character of Laadli played by Divya Khosla Kumar is exactly similar to Divya Khosla Kumar. Actress Divya Khosla Kumar is exactly the same in real life on the other hand the actress says that she is really happy to have this beautiful collaboration with the directors from 15 years and she is thankful for giving such a great movie Yaariyan 2.

On the other hand actor Pearl V Puri says that that he has got some amazing response for his television career and he would love to thank each and every fan by visiting their houses, but that not possible so through this movie he want to give his fans and audience some good content where they can come and enjoy for few hours and remember their siblings.

Indeed these are some of the amazing words coming from the side of the cast of the movie Yaariyan 2, what are your views on these comments and how excited are you for the movie Yaariyan 2, do let us know in the comment section below.

