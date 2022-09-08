Exclusive! The character should be well written, and I should be able to portray many emotions: Bobby Deol on the roles he looks forward to

MUMBAI : Bobby Deol is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the industry. We have seen some amazing characters of his in different projects getting all the love from fans.

Boby Deol is currently getting a great response for his recently released MX Player web series Aashram 3, where he was seen playing a Godman. In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Bobby Deol spoke in detail about types of characters he looks forward to doing and the change he has witnessed after being a part of the industry for so many years.

Bobby Deol on the types of characters he look forward to

Bobby Deol says that there is no specific parameter that he is looking at, but the role should be well written and he should be able to portray many emotions. He is also looking forward to playing a larger-than-life saviour. The characters that he played in the movie Love Hostel and Class of 83 were loved. So, he is looking forward to playing different but well written roles.

Bobby Deol on the change in the industry

Bobby Deol revealed that we live with changes but do not realise it. There have been many changes in the industry from the point he started. Now, it is a completely different approach from what it was back then. The movie and stories differ from generation to generation, and that is how the process has changed.

Bobby Deol on one thing he would love to change about the industry

Bobby Deol says that as long as people are sincere in what they are doing, things will improve automatically. There are many hard-working people who are trying hard to make things better in the industry.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch Bobby Deol in his projects.

