Exclusive! “The concerns of the women are shown beautifully in the movie and that made me say yes for the movie” Pavleen Gujral on Sukhee

MUMBAI: Actress Pavleen Gujral has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, she has created a strong mark in the hearts of the fans with her movies and characters. The actress is now all set to be seen in the movie Sukhee along with Shilpa Shetty.

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actress Pavleen Gujral spoke on her movie Sukhee and also what made her say yes for the movie.

Pavleen Gujral on her character in the movie

The actress says she will be seen playing the character name Tanvi, who is a easy going girl, she comes from a royal family and she loves her friends a lot, well Tanvi is someone who is living a dual life, the life with the family is different from the life she is living with her friends.

Pavleen Gujral on what made her say yes for the movie

Pavleen Gujral says that a women plays a different roles in real life, she is a mother, a wife, a daughter and sister, well she is one such person who always live for others in the family and never live for herself, the beauty of the script is that the concerns of the women are highlighted and that made her say yes for the movie Sukhee.

Pavleen Gujral on the onscreen bond of these 4 friends

Actress Pavleen Gujral says these 4 friends are inseparable, they are friends of decade and they love each other a lot, they know each other in and out and just love being together.

