Exclusive! “The concerns of the women are shown beautifully in the movie and that made me say yes for the movie” Pavleen Gujral on Sukhee

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actress Pavleen Gujral spoke on her movie Sukhee and also what made her say yes for the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 09/13/2023 - 13:49
movie_image: 
Pavleen Gujral

MUMBAI: Actress Pavleen Gujral has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, she has created a strong mark in the hearts of the fans with her movies and characters. The actress is now all set to be seen in the movie Sukhee along with Shilpa Shetty.

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actress Pavleen Gujral spoke on her movie Sukhee and also what made her say yes for the movie.

Pavleen Gujral on her character in the movie

The actress says she will be seen playing the character name Tanvi, who is a easy going girl, she comes from a royal family and she loves her friends a lot, well Tanvi is someone who is living a dual life, the life with the family is different from the life she is living with her friends.

Pavleen Gujral on what made her say yes for the movie

Pavleen Gujral says that a women plays a different roles in real life, she is a mother, a wife, a daughter and sister, well she is one such person who always live for others in the family and never live for herself, the beauty of the script is that the concerns of the women are highlighted and that made her say yes for the movie Sukhee.

ALSO READ – (Trolled! "Is she wearing dhoti for a party" netizens trolls actress Akansha Sharma)

Pavleen Gujral on the onscreen bond of these 4 friends

Actress Pavleen Gujral says these 4 friends are inseparable, they are friends of decade and they love each other a lot, they know each other in and out and just love being together.

What are your views on the actress Pavleen Gujral and how excited are you for the movie Sukhee, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ (What! When Mahima Chaudhary opened up about her bitter divorce with Bobby Mukherji, “We were having issues…”)

Pavleen Gujral PAVLEEN GUJRAL FANS PAVLEEN GUJRAL MOVIES Sukhee Shilpa Shetty Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 09/13/2023 - 13:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sorrows! Angad crushed in pain, Seerat comes to take advantage of the situation
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Kanan A Malhotra plays Tabla for an upcoming episode in Punyashlok Ahilyabai, reveals being graduated in playing the instrument.
MUMBAI: Actor Kanan A Malhotra, who currently essays the role of Gunojirao in historical TV drama, 'Punyashlok...
EXCLUSIVE! The Raikar Case actor Prakash Ramchandani roped in for Star Plus' show Imlie Season 3
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We have always been at the...
Exclusive! “The concerns of the women are shown beautifully in the movie and that made me say yes for the movie” Pavleen Gujral on Sukhee
MUMBAI: Actress Pavleen Gujral has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
Exclusive! Meri Durga Actor Raquib Arshad to enter Star Plus’s Imlie!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the world of television.Imlie is one of the top...
Really! Manisha Rani’s grandmother selects a groom for her? Find out if its Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan or Tony Kakkar
MUMBAI: Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her...
Recent Stories
Pavleen Gujral
Exclusive! “The concerns of the women are shown beautifully in the movie and that made me say yes for the movie” Pavleen Gujral on Sukhee
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mahima Chaudhary
What! When Mahima Chaudhary opened up about her bitter divorce with Bobby Mukherji, “We were having issues…”
Akansha Sharma
Trolled! "Is she wearing dhoti for a party" netizens trolls actress Akansha Sharma
Avneet Kaur
Shocking! Avneet Kaur gets brutally trolled for her dress, netizens says, "only N***ty, no beauty"
Radhika Seth
Hottie Here are times actress Radhika Seth raised the temperature with her hotness
Satinder Kumar Khosla
RIP! Sholay actor Satinder Kumar Khosla aka Birbal passes away at 84
Welcome 3
Exclusive! “Unhe lagta hai ki hum purane ho gaye hain”, Nana Patekar reacts on not being part of Welcome 3