Exclusive! “The decision whether to continue with MBBS studies was not easy, my family has been very supportive” Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar in an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar spoke in detail about her journey where she also spoke about the types of character she really wish to be part of
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 19:46
MUMBAI: Beauty queen and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming movie Prithviraj which has Akshay Kumar in the leading role, no doubt the actress is already getting some phenomenal response for the glimpses the fans have seen in the trailer and they are eagerly waiting for the movie. 

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar here is what the actress Manushi Chhillar has to say on her journey where she also spoke in detail about the types of characters she looks forward to doing. 

Manushi Chillar on parameters set by beauty Queens Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen and others and any pressure from them 

Manushi Chhillar says she has her own journey from MBBS studies to Modelling and from modelling to Bollywood industry, Manushi Chhillar adds beauty queens like Lara Dutta, Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen have created a strong mark in the Bollywood industry but she does not take this as the pressure but she takes this as inspiration. Because all these beauty Queens coming from similar backgrounds have set a solid example from their craft in the Bollywood industry and their contribution will definitely help her to grow in the industry. 

Manushi chhillar on her journey 

As we all know Manushi Chhillar was initially pursuing MBBS and later she went into Modelling and now acting, Manushi Chhillar says that it is not told that she is regretting leaving MBBS and coming into modelling, the question was whether to continue with studies or not, it was not at all easy things for her to do, but her family has always been supportive towards her. Manushi Chhillar also says that before coming into the acting world her miss world journey has given her a lot of visibility and the camera exposure which many have not got, and she is very fortunate to be in such a space. 

Manushi Chhillar on types of characters she looks forward to play 

Manushi Chhillar says that there is a lot more to explore in her career, she has just entered the Bollywood industry and it is a long way to go and she is looking forward to learning different things in the industry. But talking about something she really loves, she would definitely love to do any pure Love Story or any action masala movie. Talking about her favourite actor Manushi Chhillar says that she just loves Ram Charan and she would really love to work with him in future. 

No doubt we are eagerly waiting to see the debut of actress Manushi Chhillar on the big screen in the movie Prithviraj which is all set to hit the big screen on 3rd June. 

What are your views on the actress Manushi Chhillar and how excited are you for her Bollywood debut, do let us know in the comments section below. 

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 19:46

Latest Video