Exclusive! "For the first time I was actually nervous while shooting with Shahid Kapoor" Kriti Sanon

MUMBAI: Movie starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has been the talk of the town ever since that the movie was untitled,and ever since the title of the movie was out which is Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya the fans are excited and are eagerly looking forward to see the unique concept and an impossible love story coming from the one of the successful production houses in Indian cinema Maddock films.

Today finally the trailer of the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been out and the trailer was launched with the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire cast and crew of the move

Actress Kriti Sanon revealed that it was a great experience shooting with the actor Shahid Kapoor and she also revealed for the first time she was actually nervous in front of Shahid Kapoor to act and react and also it was she was very nervous to match the dance step with one of the finest dancers of Indian cinema Shahid Kapoor

Kriti Sanon said this is her 7th film along with Dinesh Vijan and Maddock films and it is like coming back to home shooting with these amazing people, also talking about winning the National Award for the previous Maddock film,Kriti Sanon said it was really very special but she says that she does not want the audience to put the pressure of National Award once again she just want to give her best for every movie

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Kriti Sanon in her movies and we shall look forward to see what different the actress has to offer with the upcoming movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which is all set to hit the big screen on 9th February.

