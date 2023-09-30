Exclusive! "The friendship shown between cousins is the new thing" Meezaan Jafri on his movie Yaariyan 2

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Meezaan Jafri spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Yaariyan 2 and also on his Yaariyan moment.
Yaariyan 2

MUMBAI:Actor Meezaan Jafri has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing characters. The actor, with his cuteness and talent has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans. Meezaan Jafri is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Yaariyan 2.

Meezaan Jafri on the  movie Yaariyan 2

Meezaan Jafri says that we have often movies that are solely based on friendship and movies which are based on siblings. But this movie is defining the relations of cousins with the backdrop of friendship. We have often seen movies like Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which throws light on different bond of friendship but this one deals with the friendship between the cousins. These three people which are shown in the movie are closed to each other and the movie is very relatable because in real life as well, people are more close to their cousins rather than their real siblings. This is a complete family entertainer.

Meezaan Jafri on his character in the movie

Meezaan Jafri says that he will be seen playing the character Shikhar, who is the youngest of all three siblings. He is a part of a Gen Z love story, and it was a different zone for him to enter. So, he has taken the help of a younger brother who is 18 years old. Talking about his character, he says that Shikhar is a dirt bike racer, who is working as the food delivery rider in Mumbai and his cousins are his family and friends. 

Meezaan Jafri on his Yaariyan moment

Meezaan Jafri says that he was in school when the part 1 was released. He remembers till today, that the songs were blockbuster hit at that time and everyone were listening to it. When he was going for any party or outing, there were songs of the movie Yaariyan playing. The actor adds that the same thing will happen with the songs of part 2 because, they are very beautiful. In fact, the movie has songs for different occasions.

What are your views on actor Meezaan Jafri and how excited are you to watch him in the movie Yaariyan 2? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

