Exclusive! "The friendship shown between the cousins is the new thing in movie" Meezaan Jafri on his movie Yaariyan 2

During the Exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Meezaan Jafri spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Yaariyan 2 and also on his Yaariyan moment
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 09/29/2023 - 19:36
movie_image: 
Yaariyan 2

MUMBAI:Actor Meezaan Jafri free has been winning the hearts of the French over the time with his amazing characters, the actor with his cuteness and different characters has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans. Meezaan Jafri is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Yaariyan 2.

During the Exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Meezaan Jafri spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Yaariyan 2 and also on his Yaariyan moment.

Meezaan Jafri on the  movie Yaariyan 2

Meezaan Jafri says that we have often movies that are solely based on friendship and movies which are based on the siblings, but this movie is defining the relation of cousins with the backdrop of friendship, we have often seen movies like Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which throws light on different bond of friendship but this one deals with the bound of friendship between the cousins. These three people which are shown in the movie are closed to each other and the movie is very relatable because in real life also people are more close to their cousins rather than their real siblings and this is a complete clean family entertainer.

Meezaan Jafri on his character in the movie

Meezaan Jafri says he will be seen playing the character Shikhar who is the youngest of all three siblings. He is playing a Gen Z love story, he adds it was a different zone for him to enter, so he has taken help of younger brother who is 18 years old, talking about his character he says that Shikhar is the dirt bike racer, who is working as the food delivery rider in Mumbai and his cousins are his family and friends

ALSO READ - Ganapath teaser! Tiger Shroff is the Ray of hope in the cruel world in this upcoming action thriller

Meezaan Jafri on his Yaariyan moment

Meezaan Jafri says he was in school when the part 1 was released, he remembers till todaythe songs were blockbuster hit at that time and everyone were listening to the songs of the movie, when was he was going for any party or any outing there was the songs of the movie Yaariyan and the actor adds that the same thing will happen with the part 2 songs because, the songs are very beautiful in fact the movie has songs for different occasions.

What are your views on the actor Meezaan Jafri and how excited are you to see him in the movie Yaariyan 2, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ Whoa! Katrina Kaif becomes the most followed celebrity on Whatsapp Channel with 15.3 Million followers, beats Mark Zuckerberg, and Bad Bunny

Divya Khosla Kumar Meezaan Jaffrey Pearl V Puri Yash Dasgupta Warina Hussain Anaswara Rajan Lillete Dubey Yaariyan 2 Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 09/29/2023 - 19:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Renee Dhyani who is currently seen on DhartiPutra on Nazara speaks her mind.
MUMBAI:1. Hows the new show shaping up ?See it’s a new channel with lots of new nd few experienced actors so the...
Exclusive! "Vivek Agnihotri told me, we may not get loved for the movie but will not ignore too" Raima Sen on her movie The Vaccine War
MUMBAI: Actress Raima Sen has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing the attention with her beautiful acting...
Exclusive! "The friendship shown between the cousins is the new thing in movie" Meezaan Jafri on his movie Yaariyan 2
MUMBAI:Actor Meezaan Jafri free has been winning the hearts of the French over the time with his amazing characters,...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty praises Aishwarya Sharma says “ You are the game changer of the show”
MUMBAI:Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Why Was Harshad Chopda Aka Abhimanyu Shocked and Surprised At The Star Parivaar Awards! Details Inside-
MUMBAI: Fans have been impatiently anticipating the arrival of the Star Parivaar Awards after a five-year absence ever...
500 episodes and counting for Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
MUMBAI: It’s a joyous occasion for the cast and crew of Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan as they complete 500...
Recent Stories
Vivek
Exclusive! "Vivek Agnihotri told me, we may not get loved for the movie but will not ignore too" Raima Sen on her movie The Vaccine War
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vivek
Exclusive! "Vivek Agnihotri told me, we may not get loved for the movie but will not ignore too" Raima Sen on her movie The Vaccine War
Fukrey
Box office! Fukrey 3 gets a decent start whereas The Vaccine War falls flat; here are the collections
Katrina Kaif
Whoa! Katrina Kaif becomes the most followed celebrity on Whatsapp Channel with 15.3 Million followers, beats Mark Zuckerberg, and Bad Bunny
Ganapath
Ganapath teaser! Tiger Shroff is the Ray of hope in a cruel world in this upcoming action thriller
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chopra
Must Read! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chopra’s wedding reception to NOT be held on 4th October, Deets inside
Giorgia
Shocking! "Isko prarthna karna bhi nai aa raha", netizens troll Giorgia Andriani