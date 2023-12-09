Exclusive! "The Hero of the movie is the Great Family" Vicky Kaushal

During the candid interaction with the media, actor Vicky Kaushal spoke about his movie The Great Indian Family and also the importance of the movie
Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI : Actor Vicky Kaushal is on a roll, after the success of his previous movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the actor is now all set with his new film titled The Great Indian Family which also has Manushi Chhillar along with him.

The trailer of the movie is out and during a candid conversation with the media actor Vicky Kaushal spoke about his movie and also on its importance.

The actor says, this movie is one which touches a sensitive topic but in a funny way. The movie says something and gives a very important message to the society through its characters. The actor mentioned that his family too likes watching such type of movies.

The actor also says his character Bhajan Kumar is not the hero of the film but it is the family which is the hero of the film. The family is shown why Indian families are great and that is why the title is ‘The Great Indian Family’. 

The actor also says he was scared before the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke as to how the movie will perform but it was accepted by the fans all over and he is hoping the same with The Great Indian Family.

Indeed, the trailer is already getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience and we look forward to seeing what the team has to offer with the movie The Great Indian Family which is releasing on 22nd September.

Exclusive! "The Hero of the movie is the Great Family" Vicky Kaushal
