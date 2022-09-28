Exclusive! "The high points of the movie is the comedy delevered by some great actors" Chandan Roy Sanyal on his upcoming movie

MUMBAI : Chandan Roy Sanyal has been winninh the heart of the fans over the time with his amazing acting, we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans. The actor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Woh 3 Din which will have Sanjay Mishra in the leading role.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar the actor spoke in detail about his upcoming movie and also spoke about the high points of the movie.

Chandan Roy Sanyal on his character in the movie

Chandan Roy Sanyal reveals that he will be seen playing one of the passenger of Sanjay Mishra who is the Rikshawala. This passenger promises to give the Rikshawala 3000 for 3 days and what is this agenda and how the life of Rikshawala changes is something amazingly shown in the movie

Chandan Roy Sanyal on the shooting experience

Talking about the shooting experience Chandan Roy Sanyal said that it was a great shooting experience, it was wonderful collaborating with talent like Sanjay Mishra and Rajesh Sharma who are not only the great performers but also a great human beings. The shooting has been done in Banaras and it was a great memorable shoot.

Chandan Roy Sanyal on the high point of the movie

Talking about the high points of the movie the actor said it has to be the comedy which is in through out the movie and delevered by Sanjay Mishra. The fans will definitely love the comedy and the performances delevered by every actor in the movie.

No doubt the trailer is getting some amazing response from the fans and the movie is all set to hit the big screen on 30th September.

