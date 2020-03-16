Exclusive! The idea is to deliver a message through each project: Darshan Kumar

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Darshan Kumar spoke in detail about the types of characters he looks forward to and on an actor's responsibility.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 15:24
movie_image: 
Exclusive! The idea is to deliver a message through each project: Darshan Kumar

MUMBAI: Darshan Kumar is one of the most loved actors we have in the industry. He was last seen in the movie The Kashmir Files, which was immensely loved by fans and the audiences, and we have seen many pictures and posts om social media where the audience are appreciating the actor for his phenomenal performance.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Darshan Kumar spoke in detail about an actor's responsibility and more.

Darshan Kumar on his responsibility as an actor

Darshan Kumar says his character from the movie The Kashmir Files has got a beautiful response, and he is really blessed and fortunate to be a part of the movie. Even before, his idea has been to deliver his best and try to pass a message through his project. Success and failure does not matter to him. He has to give his 100%.

Darshan Kumar on types of characters he looks forward to

Darshan Kumar says that there is a lot more to do in his career, and there is no specific genre or character that he is currently looking forward to, but he would be excited about action and comedy projects.

ALSO READ – (Must Read! Directors who did not want to collaborate with me earlier are offering scripts to me after the success of The Kashmir Files: Darshan Kumar)

Darshan Kumar on his ongoing mantra

Darshan Kumar says that he believes in living in today. No matter what is happening, he just focuses on the positive part and looks forward to giving his best in whatever he does.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor in his projects.

What are your views on Darshan Kumar? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (EXCLUSIVE! Aaditi Pohankar excited about Aashram 3's release, reveals how it has added value to her career, says, "I think it's a very big milestone for me")

Darshan Kumar MX Player Prakash Jha AASHRAM SEASON 3 Bobby Deol The Kashmir Files Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 15:24

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Kanchi Singh to participate in the show?
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Audience Verdict! Netizens feel that the drama of Dr Preesha’s unnatural memory loss track in Yeh Hai Chahatein is unnecessarily dragged
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein is successfully running on small screens for a long time now. The popular...
Oh No! Naaz vs Nehmat; history repeats itself with Jasmine and Tejo’s daughters
MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Exclusive! Banni Chow Home Delivery: Banni to defeat Manini
MUMBAI :Banni Chow Home Delivery, Star Plus latest offering has gripped the audiences’ attention ever since the show...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Faisu aborts his first task and the reason will shock you
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta to grace the first episode of the new season to promote their upcoming movie “Cuttputlli’
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Streaming giants refuse acquisition rights of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha on OTT platforms
Shocking! Streaming giants refuse acquisition rights of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha on OTT platforms
Latest Video