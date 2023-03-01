Exclusive! “The idea is to treat the audience with never seen before action sequence” Anshuman Jha on Lakadbaggha

MUMBAI :We have seen and loved the actor Anshuman Jha in few web series and movies, the actor is supremely excited as his upcoming movie Lakadbaggha is all set to hit the big screen. The movie which also has Riddhi Dogra, Paresh Ahuja, Milind Soman is produced by himself

During the trailer launch event which happened today in Mumbai, the actor Anshuman Jha spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Lakadbaggha and said that he is a pet lover and the idea of this movie was there in his mind since a long period of time, he is very fortunate to collaborate with the director who has helmed the project for him.

As we have seen right from that trailer the action is very raw and authentic, the actor said the idea is to treat the fans and audience with the raw and never seen before action. He purposely choose not to show over the top action because he want the audience to feel the action

Anshuman Jha also said about his training that he has learned a certain form of action to do a certain type of action in the movie. After shooting the movie and performing action and stunts he is now sure that he is capable of fighting with 2 or 3 people, he is that much confident and this action form has that much of impact he adds.

No doubt Anshuman Jha has been winning the hearts of the fans with his beautiful acting and it will be a treat to watch him as the leading man in the Bollywood movie. What are your views on the actor Anshuman Jha and how excited are you for the movie Lakadbaggha, do let us know in the comment section below.

Talking about the movie Lakadbaggha it is all set to hit the big screen on 13th January 2023.

