Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma says, “If 15 people have rap*d you continuously for a month how will you give the proof”

Adah Sharma has impressed one and all with her performance in The Kerala Story. Recently, at an event, the actress opened up about people asking for proof of the number of girls that have faced this.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 22:15
movie_image: 
Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma says, “If 15 people have rap*d you continuously for a month how will you give th

MUMBAI:Adah Sharma has impressed one and all with her performance in The Kerala Story. The film has been doing well at the box office, and recently, the makers had organised an event to announce their initiative Protect Our Daughters.

At the event, Adah opened up about people asking for proof of the number of girls that have faced this. She said, “Before we started the film, Sudipto sir showed me a video in which females and kids were put in a tanker like how we stuff clothes in the washing machine. Like that they are 16 hours by road, they can’t go to the washroom, and they can’t eat food. They are dumped on each other; there is no oxygen for them to breathe. Now, the girls who are going in this tanker have no written records of them. When you remove those bodies, it’s like how we take out clothes from the washing machine. Half of those bodies are broken bones because you just stuff them in. So, the girls who are healthy and can be sex slaves are taken in the ISIS camp, and the kids who are not that healthy are left there and they die.”

Also Read: Adah Sharma to those panning 'The Kerala Story': 'Google ISIS and Brides'

“There’s a scene in our film when Nimah goes to register her case; she was raped by 15-20 people every day and they ask her proof. If 15 people have raped you continuously for a month how will you give the proof that will be difficult. Shalini (her character) was betrayed in love, so how to register a case of being betrayed in love. So, is that not counted? Is rape not counted? How does one tell somebody that this is the proof, I don’t know,” she added.

The Kerala Story is getting a fantastic response at the box office, and till now, it has collected more than Rs. 150 crore.

Also Read: Exclusive! Vipul Shah on The Kerala Story, "We knew that we will be labeled as a propaganda film. We are not against any caste or community"

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Vipul Shah The Kerala Story Adah Sharma Yogita Bihani Sonia Balani Sidhi Idnani Sudipto Sen Vijay Krishna Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 22:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Dahaad actor Vijay Verma reveals several designers rejected him for his first Cannes trip saying “We don’t want to dress anybody”
MUMBAI:  Having paved a long path in the entertainment industry, Vijay Varma is an actor who arrived with a different...
Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Siddhi Idnani reveals a Muslim lady gave her a tight hug and said ‘thank you’
MUMBAI:  The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani has been doing very well...
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Exclusive! Sanjeev Seth and Lata Sabharwal to participate in the show ?
MUMBAI:  Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Aww! This is how Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma express that they miss each other, take a look
MUMBAI:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most successful and loved shows on television.It’s among the top two...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Major drama! Eisha about to die, Daksh comes to save Veer, Armaan and Eisha
MUMBAI:Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Omg! Randeep Rai reveals this shocking reaction on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 going off air
MUMBAI:   Randeep Rai is one of the celebrated actors of television and has a massive fan following.Currently, he is...
Recent Stories
Siddhi Idnani
Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Siddhi Idnani reveals a Muslim lady gave her a tight hug and said ‘thank you’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Siddhi Idnani
Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Siddhi Idnani reveals a Muslim lady gave her a tight hug and said ‘thank you’
Vipul Shah
Exclusive! Vipul Shah on The Kerala Story, "We knew that we will be labeled as a propaganda film. We are not against any caste or community"
Ananya Panday
Whoa! Amidst dating rumors, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted on a dinner date?
Bombay
What! Neha Dhupia talks about her being pregnant before getting married, says “ I was given 2 and a half days to go back to Bombay”
Sonal Chauhan raises the temperature with her birthday clicks
Wow! Sonal Chauhan raises the temperature with her birthday clicks
Urvashi Rautela
Trolled! Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela looks pretty in pink, but her neck piece fails to impress the netizens, “Matlab Kuch bhi pehan lo fashion k naam par”