Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma says, “If 15 people have rap*d you continuously for a month how will you give the proof”

MUMBAI:Adah Sharma has impressed one and all with her performance in The Kerala Story. The film has been doing well at the box office, and recently, the makers had organised an event to announce their initiative Protect Our Daughters.

At the event, Adah opened up about people asking for proof of the number of girls that have faced this. She said, “Before we started the film, Sudipto sir showed me a video in which females and kids were put in a tanker like how we stuff clothes in the washing machine. Like that they are 16 hours by road, they can’t go to the washroom, and they can’t eat food. They are dumped on each other; there is no oxygen for them to breathe. Now, the girls who are going in this tanker have no written records of them. When you remove those bodies, it’s like how we take out clothes from the washing machine. Half of those bodies are broken bones because you just stuff them in. So, the girls who are healthy and can be sex slaves are taken in the ISIS camp, and the kids who are not that healthy are left there and they die.”

“There’s a scene in our film when Nimah goes to register her case; she was raped by 15-20 people every day and they ask her proof. If 15 people have raped you continuously for a month how will you give the proof that will be difficult. Shalini (her character) was betrayed in love, so how to register a case of being betrayed in love. So, is that not counted? Is rape not counted? How does one tell somebody that this is the proof, I don’t know,” she added.

The Kerala Story is getting a fantastic response at the box office, and till now, it has collected more than Rs. 150 crore.

