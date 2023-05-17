Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Siddhi Idnani reveals a Muslim lady gave her a tight hug and said ‘thank you’

The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani has been doing very well at the box office. Recently, at an event, actress Siddhi revealed that a Muslim lady gave her a tight hug and thanked her.
MUMBAI:  The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani has been doing very well at the box office. The film has collected more than Rs. 156.69 crore in 12 days, and it is expected to continue to do well at the box office.

Recently, at an event, actress Siddhi Idnani opened up about her experience of being a part of the film. She said, “This is my first Hindi film and it’s not a stereotypical subject about a hero and heroine that we dream about. But in life we get very few opportunities where a story is bigger than you. It’s an opportunity that through all of us it reaches to all the girls who are facing a thing like this or has already faced it, and if it helps even one girl then this is a big victory for us."

She further shared that recently she watched the movie with her Nani and a Muslim lady who had come to watch the film came and gave her a tight hug and even said thank you. Siddhi said, “Yesterday, I went to watch the movie with my Nani (maternal grandmother). After the movie got over, she told me she liked my scene in which I come and tell my father that you haven’t taught us anything which I believe is very true. Even today, if I ask something to my Nani like why it is like this and why do we do it? Why do we keep a fast on Monday and Tuesday? She just says it is like that only and it has happened for a very long time. So, we don’t have much knowledge and that’s what I realised with this film.”

“Yesterday, one Muslim lady came to watch the film. She came and shook hand with me; she gave me a tight hug and said thank you that you have shown this film because this film is not showing Islam wrong, it shows that some people are using Islam and taking undue advantage  of it for terrorism and I believe that there’s no religion of terrorism,” she added.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

 

