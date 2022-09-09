Exclusive! “The level of research and the level of detail that Ayaan has put in this movie is astounding” Brahamstra Actress Rashi Mal on Her shooting experience, Meeting Ranbir And Alia and Her Acting Journey!

MUMBAI : You have definitely seen Rashi Mal in her iconic roles in the teen shows like - Paanch that aired on Channel V. Over time she has worked on many versatile content formats and she has shown her flexible acting skills. Also, Rashi is a trained, method actor. She made her Hindi debut with Helicopter Eela and played a pivotal role in the 2018 film Sir, which won the GAN Foundation award at Cannes Film Festival.

Her web series credits include Samaira Jal in Hindmata on Eros, Abigail in A.I.SHA My Virtual Girlfriend Voot, and Saba in "Pyaar Actually" on Hotstar.

A role that Rashi played in 2014 was Gauri Laada's in V's Paanch 5 Wrongs Make A Right.

Her song Buri Buri was featured in the 2017 film Dear Maya.

Aside from Misaal, which she wrote and sang in Hindi, Rashi released Paradigm (English) in 2020. She has also appeared in short films such as #Letters for MTV-Fameistan, directed by Gautam Govind Sharma and mentored by Mohit Suri, and Food for Thought, which was nominated for a Filmfare Award.

Now, Rashi is all set to play a pivotal role in the big blockbuster ‘Brahamstra’. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to talk about her role in the movie, her reaction to meeting Ranbir and Alia, and her learnings from her acting journey so far.

How has your experience been shooting Brahamastra?

It’s been a really great experience, especially working with people who are at the top of their game, working on a production that is one of the biggest to come out of the Hindi film industry. And a subject that is so unique and I am pretty grateful for the journey. The magnitude of the film is such that you focus on just doing your part and this has been the grandest set that I have been on Ayaan has helmed so well and invested his 7 years so I feel fortunate to be a part of it.

You started with TV shows that still hold cult status and eventually explored different mediums to movies. Which medium do you think has more scope and as an actor which one do you prefer?

I think all the mediums are really powerful and all of them have had their own form of telling a story and very specific audiences. For me as an actor I look for the story and the character more than the medium, to be honest, and If I get a story that I feel like I can contribute to in a significant way that is a thing that appeals to me more. I worked in all mediums and it's the story and the character that drives me to pick the story.

Talk us through a little bit of Ayaan Mukherjee’s vision of ‘Brahamastra’ and do you think the Astraverse has the potential to open up a new kind of cinema in India?

The level of research and the level of detail that Ayaan has put in this movie is astounding, This movie has taken 7 years to make because he was so invested and had that belief and he wanted to perfect every little graphic, the VFX. He would travel back and forth from London, rework the scenes, and put the little touches. The dedication was very inspiring to see, especially when the outcome is not guaranteed but still to have that level of belief in a project. He has gone above and beyond to make this a wonderful cinematic experience. He has powered through so many obstacles, and it was his belief in the film and the universe that he has created that even the producers have backed him. I recently bumped into him and he was just saying that forget professionalism, personally, this movie has been a changing experience. And talking about what we are trying to do here if this movie does well, it can open up a lot of new scopes in the cinema landscape considering we have such a great history and this can definitely open up new opportunities in cinema.

How was it meeting Ranbir and Alia, two people who are regarded as some of the best actors of the generation?

It was a wonderful and comfortable experience, the first time I met them was at Ayaan Mukherjee’s house and they were so welcoming, Ranbir got coffee for us all and Alia was so open and amazing to talk about the acting process and traveling. The level of composure that they have is what I think is amazing. They were so cordial and the way they conducted themselves in the midst of the media scrutiny. The way they have handled things and their work ethic are so inspiring.

Rashi Mal will be seen in the Ayaan Mukherjee film "Brahamastra", which will hit theaters on 9th September.

