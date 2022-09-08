Exclusive! The movie Fan was life-changing for me, and SRK has been my acting inspiration: Deepak Kalra

Deepak Kalra in an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar spoke in detail about his acting inspiration and working with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Fan.

MUMBAI : Deepak Kalra has been winning the hearts of fans in projects like Rockstar and Guilty Minds. He always looks forward to delivering something different through his work.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, this is what Deepak Kalra has to say about his acting inspiration and his upcoming projects.

Deepak Kalra on his acting inspiration

We have seen the actor in the movie Fan, which has Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role. Deepak says that Shah Rukh has been his acting inspiration since childhood, and when he shared screen space with him in the movie, it was a dream come true for him. For him, Shah Rukh Khan is the god of acting. When he received praise from SRK, he was very happy.

Deepak Kalra on his dream actor and director

Deepak Kalra says he would really love to collaborate with Ranveer Singh because he feels his energy matches his. Talking about directors, Deepak says that he has been associated with director Imtiaz Ali for the movie Rockstar, but he is looking forward to collaborating with him once again.

Deepak Kalra on his upcoming project

Deepak Kalra says that he is all set to be seen in the remake of South movie Thadam, which has Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the leading roles. The actor will be also seen in an upcoming web series, which is tentatively titled Provider.

