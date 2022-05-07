Exclusive! “The movie is first of its kind and will be loved by the fans” Ram Gopal Varma on his movie Ladki Enter The Girl Dragon

MUMBAI: Over time we have seen some amazing projects coming from the side of the filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and winning the hearts of the fans. No doubt it is always a treat to watch the work coming from the side of the filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma which definitely creates a strong mark at the box office of India. The filmmaker is now all set with his upcoming movie titled Ladki Enter The Girl Dragon which has Pooja Bhalekar in the leading role.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma spoke in detail about his movie and also about the high points and the USP of the movie.

Ram Gopal Varma on his movie Ladki Enter The Girl Dragon

Ram Gopal Varma revealed he always wanted to make a movie based on martial arts, but he was very sceptical as to how the audience will accept the movie. He came across Pooja Bhalekar, a Martial Artist and after the basic training required as per the movie, the entire team was glad that Pooja became part of the movie.

Ram Gopal Varma on the shooting experience

Ram Gopal Varma said they had begun the shoot of the movie before the first lockdown and after the pandemic hit and lockdown, the rest of the movie was shot in the balance of the second and third lockdown, it was a great experience shooting the movie, and the fans will definitely love the work the team has created.

Ram Gopal Varma on the high points and the USP of the movie

Ram Gopal Varma says that firstly, this movie is the first of its kind, the fans and audience have never seen a movie based on martial arts from the Bollywood industry. Another major high point of the movie is that the actions are realistic and not VFX driven, also the movie will break the stereotype that a female cannot be a hero.

No doubt the trailer of the movie is already creating a strong buzz on social media and we look forward to seeing what filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has to say about this upcoming movie Ladki Enter The Girl Dragon which is all set to hit the big screen on 15th July.

