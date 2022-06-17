Exclusive! “The movie has intense and emotional scenes but it is a masala entertainer at the same time” Samar Shukla on his movie Nikamma

MUMBAI : We have seen and loved the actor Samar Shukla in the web series Project 9191 for Sony LIV and now the actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the move Nikamma which has Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty in a leading role.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar here is what the actor has to say on his Bollywood debut and on his shooting experience with the cast of the movie Nikamma.

Samar Shukla on the movie Nikamma and his character

Samar Shukla is very excited and revealed that he could not have asked for a better debut than this one, ever since the trailer is out his well wishes and family are very excited to see him first time on screen and talking about his character he said that he will be seen playing the character of Chetak who is the friend of Abhimanyu Dassani in the movie. Chetak is a very jolly person and who is always there to help his friend no matter what.

Samar Shukla on the shooting experience

Samar Shukla says that it was a great learning experience because this was his debut movie. When he met the actress Shilpa Shetty for the first time it was a fan moment for him and she is very down to earth, she is very easy to work with in fact she is very jolly around the set and always joking with him. On the one hand Abhimanyu Dassani who is the son of Bhagyashree has indeed made his strong mark, and it was a fun experience collaborating with him.

Samar Shukla further adds that he addresses the director Sabbir Khan the captain of ship as the captain cool as he is one of the coolest directors in the industry.

Samar Shukla on the high points and the USP of the movie

Samar Shukla says, this movie definitely touches every element, it has some intense sequence and emotional scenes, whereas it is the masala entertainer at the same time.

Well we look forward to see what the actor Samar Shukla has to offer in his debut movie Nikamma which is currently running in the big screens, what are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

