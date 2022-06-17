Exclusive! “The movie has intense and emotional scenes but it is a masala entertainer at the same time” Samar Shukla on his movie Nikamma

In his exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actor Samar Shukla spoke in detail about his Bollywood debut with the movie Nikamma and on his shooting experience with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty

 

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 12:21
movie_image: 
Samar Shukla

MUMBAI : We have seen and loved the actor Samar Shukla in the web series Project 9191 for Sony LIV and now the actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the move Nikamma which has Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty in a leading role.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar here is what the actor has to say on his Bollywood debut and on his shooting experience with the cast of the movie Nikamma.

Samar Shukla on the movie Nikamma and his character

Samar Shukla is very excited and revealed that he could not have asked for a better debut than this one, ever since the trailer is out his well wishes and family are very excited to see him first time on screen and talking about his character he said that he will be seen playing the character of Chetak who is the friend of Abhimanyu Dassani in the movie. Chetak is a very jolly person and who is always there to help his friend no matter what.

Samar Shukla on the shooting experience

Samar Shukla says that it was a great learning experience because this was his debut movie. When he met the actress Shilpa Shetty for the first time it was a fan moment for him and she is very down to earth, she is very easy to work with in fact she is very jolly around the set and always joking with him. On the one hand Abhimanyu Dassani who is the son of Bhagyashree has indeed made his strong mark, and it was a fun experience collaborating with him.

Samar Shukla further adds that he addresses the director Sabbir Khan the captain of ship as the captain cool as he is one of the coolest directors in the industry.

ALSO READ – Finally! Kiara Advani breaks her silence on her break-up rumours with Sidharth Malhotra

Samar Shukla on the high points and the USP of the movie

Samar Shukla says, this movie definitely touches every element, it has some intense sequence and emotional scenes, whereas it is the masala entertainer at the same time.

Well we look forward to see what the actor Samar Shukla has to offer in his debut movie Nikamma which is currently running in the big screens, what are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Sexy! Remember the Neerja actress Sunanda Wong, she is too hot to handle in these hot pictures

Abhimanyu Dassani SAMAR SHUKLA Nikamma Shilpa Shetty Sabbir Khan Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 12:21

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “The movie has intense and emotional scenes but it is a masala entertainer at the same time” Samar Shukla on his movie Nikamma
MUMBAI : We have seen and loved the actor Samar Shukla in the web series Project 9191 for Sony LIV and now the actor is...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! Confirmed Munawar Faruqui won’t be part of this new season
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan': Did Damini manage to get rid of Tulsi?
MUMBAI : In the Friday episode of Prateek Sharma's "Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan" we see that Damini pulls Radha's...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Surrogacy Drama! Bhavani and Sai doubt Pakhi’s intentions
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa : Exclusive! Eisha Singh to participate in the show?
MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.Many celebrities are...
AMAZING! Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye fame Vijayendra Kumeria STUNS us with his brilliant performance in a THROWBACK audition video
MUMBAI : Vijayendra Kumeria is one of the most popular names in the television world. The actor has been a part of the...
Recent Stories
Samar Shukla
Exclusive! “The movie has intense and emotional scenes but it is a masala entertainer at the same time” Samar Shukla on his movie Nikamma
Latest Video