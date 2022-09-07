Exclusive! “The perception of the audience will definitely change after watching the movie”, says Vaani Kapoor on being compared to Katrina Kaif from Thugs of Hindustan

MUMBAI: Actress Vaani Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses from the Bollywood industry, we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. Vaani Kapoor is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie titled Shamshera which also stars actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt along with her and it is directed by Karan Malhotra.

Vaani Kapoor in her recent media attraction spoke in detail about her experiences where she also spoke on her character giving a similar vibe like that of Katrina Kaif from the movie Thugs of Hindustan.

Talking about her experience, Vaani Kapoor revealed that it has been a great journey being a part of the magnum opus Shamshera; working with one of the brilliant minds of Bollywood that is Karan Malhotra, and on the other hand one of the versatile actors, Ranbir Kapoor.

ALSO READ – Exclusive! “Movies like Shamshera is the future of our Indian cinema” Karan Malhotra

On measuring the success of the movie, Vaani says that for her, there are many factors which impact the success or the future of the movie, for example, the movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was a box office failure but on the other hand, it was getting some humongous response from the fans on the digital release. She got some brilliant response when her movie was released on OTT platform. And now, she is all set to win the hearts of the audience with her movie Shamshera.

We have seen many people who are saying that the character of Vaani Kapoor is very much similar to Katrina Kaif’s character from Thugs of Hindustan and on this, Vaani says that this is the perception made by the audiences by what they have seen in the trailer, but she promised that there is much more than what they have seen and the perception will definitely be changed. Vaani Kapoor says that she has seen the movie Thugs of Hindustan and seen Katrina Kaif in the movie, and she has worked in the movie Shamshera and she promises that both are two different characters.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch actress Vaani Kapoor in her movies and we look forward to see what different she has to offer in the upcoming movie Shamshera which is all set to the big screen on 22nd July.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Shocking! Akshay Kumar gets trolled on the first look from his new movie, 'Capsule Gill'; netizens are saying that another flop is loading