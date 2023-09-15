Exclusive! “The role has to click with me, the story matters a lot” - Vipin Sharma

MUMBAI: With his great contribution over the time, actor Vipin Sharma with his craft has created a good fan base, who looks for the movies of the actor. He is currently getting some amazing response for his movie Haddi on Zee5.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Vipin Sharma spoke on the parameters he looks forward to before saying yes to any character and also opened up on his upcoming projects.

What are the parameters and elements you see before saying yes for any project?

Vipin Sharma says, “The role has to click with me. The story matters a lot to me too. And of course, the people involved in it. Like mindedness is extremely important to me”.

You are doing some great projects on OTT, do you feel OTT is giving you a platform to define your versatility which was missing on big screens?

Vipin Sharma adds, “Not missing, but the quantity was less. Now, a lot is being made for OTT, so there are more projects to explore now and the versatility as you mentioned”.

What are your upcoming projects?

Vipin Sharma adds, “Tarsem Singh Dandwar’s film Dear Jassi, which just won the Best Film award at the Toronto International Film Festival and Dev Patel’s film Monkey Man, which is an incredibly powerful first Indian Action film. He offered me my dream role, so highly obliged to him and his producer Jomon Thomas. A film with a lovely filmmaker Raghuvir Joshi called Sahela, which is in competition at the Adelaide Film Festival next month is another one. Then, an Amazon Series PI Meena, for which I also wrote dialogues for apart from acting in it is also coming soon. I am also producing short films now, to help new filmmakers explore the possibilities of making feature films”.

