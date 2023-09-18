Exclusive! "The Script and director Sonal Joshi's conviction made me say yes for the movie" Chaitanya Choudhury on his movie Sukhee

Chaitanya Choudhury

MUMBAI :  Actor Chaitanya Choudhury has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his immense contribution on television, the actor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Sukhee that has Shilpa Shetty in the leading role.

During the Exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Chaitanya Choudhury spoke on his movie Sukhee and on what made him say yes for the movie 

How will you define your character? 

Actor Chaitanya Choudhury said, "Guru is man who is a victim of his circumstances, his responsibilities and the society he lives in. He was a free, fun loving and ambitious person but because of certain incidents in his life he changes as a person. Guru is very real and we all can relate with him"

What made you say yes for the movie

Chaitanya Choudhury adds, "It has to be 4 things: The Script which was very beautiful, 2nd i just loved this character Guru and was new thislng for me to play, 3rd it was Sonal Joshi’s conviction and lastly it was for Abunduntia"

How was it shooting with Shilpa Shetty,one thing about her the fans do not know?

Chaitanya Choudhury says, "It’s was an amazing experience shooting with her she made me feel so comfortable as a Co actor. Guess the fans don’t know that besides being a such big star she is an amazing human being"

What are your views on the actor Chaitanya Choudhury and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

About Author

