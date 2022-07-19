Exclusive! “The simplicity and the music are the high points of the movie” Robbie Marih on his upcoming movie Haryana

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Haryana has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out and we are going to see some amazing bunch of talented people in the movie, the cast of the movie comprises of names like Yash Tonk, Ashlesha Savant, Robbie Marih, Monica Sharma and Aakarshan Singh.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar here is what actor Robbie Marih has to say on the movie and his character.

Robbie Marih on his movie Haryana

Robbie Marih says that taking much about the movie and his character is like giving away everything, he revealed that the entire team knew that they are making some normal story in a very sincere way for the fans and audience which will be definitely loved by them. The entire team has been working for two and half years for the project. Robbie Marih also says that the response is amazing for the trailer and he is just looking forward to sharing the entire movie with the fans.

Robbie Marih on his character in the movie

Robbie Marih says that as a newcomer playing this character is like a dream come true, talking about his character he says that he will be seen playing the brother of Yash Tonk who is actually a very shy guy but when it comes to taking a stand for his family he is no less than anyone and the fans will get to see different shades of him in the movie which includes love, emotion and anger.

Robbie Marih on the high points on the USP of the movie

Robbie Marih says that the simplicity and the music of the movie has to be the high points and the USP of the movie which will be definitely loved by the fans, Robbie says that he has heard every song of the movie and he really cannot wait to share the same with the fans and audience.

Talking about the movie Haryana, it is all set to hit the big screen on 5th August, how excited are you for the movie and what are your views on the actor Robbie Marih, do let us know in the comments section below.

