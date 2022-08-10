Exclusive! “The USP of the movie is that it is a complete family entertainer” - Anubha Fatehpura on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

MUMBAI: Actress Anubha Fatehpura has been winning the hearts of the fans with her amazing acting contribution. She is no doubt, one of the most loved actresses we have in Indian cinema. She is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which has Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the leading role.

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actress Anubha Fatehpura spoke in detail upon the upcoming movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and on the highpoints of the movie.

Anubha Fatehpura on her character in the movie

Anubha Fatehpura says that she will be seen playing Vicky Kaushal's mother in the movie. She adds that this is the first time she is playing a young mother in a movie and what she loved about her character is that she has different dynamics with every member in the family. She loves her daughter-in-law, which is played by Sara Ali Khan

Anubha Fatehpura on the shooting experience

Anubha Fatehpura says that it was a great experience collaborating with the entire team. She adds that Laxman Utekar is one of the most loving directors. On working with Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, she expresses that they are wonderful and it was a learning experience working with all the other actors.

ALSO READ – What! Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh to get married soon? KRK announces that the duo have been dating since ‘Dangal’

Anubha Fatehpura on the high points and the USP of the movie

Anubha Fatehpura says that the major high point of the movie is that it is a complete family entertainer. Entire family can come to theatres and enjoy the movie. Also, the highpoint of the movie has to be the situational comedy which will be definitely loved by the fans.

What are your views on the actress Anubha Fatehpura and how excited are you for the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – What! Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh to get married soon? KRK announces that the duo have been dating since ‘Dangal’

