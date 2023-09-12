Exclusive! The way Taapsee Pannu and Prateik Gandhi use their craft to enact and how they use expressions in different situations is something worth watching: Vaidehi Nair on shooting for Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan

MUMBAI : Vaidehi Nair has been earlier seen in some very entertaining television shows in the likes of Tantra, RadhaKrishn, and Brahmarakshas 2. She will now be seen in the upcoming film Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan which stars Taapsee Pannu and Prateik Gandhi in the leading roles.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Vaidehi shared some interesting details about her character and experience shooting with Taapsee Pannu and Prateik Gandhi. Read on to know more…

Also Read:Exclusive! Vaidehi Nair and James roped in for Amazon Prime's next

Vaidehi shared, “I am playing the younger sister of Sanjana Sanghvi. It was a very nice experience. I have the majority of my scenes with Taapsee Pannu and Prateik Gandhi. I am excited for the film. Taapsee is very professional and talented as well. She used to talk to us and sometimes even sing very nice songs. As for Prateik, he is one of the most humble actors that I have come across.

I still remember that I wanted to make a reel on the Scam 1992 series which was a superhit. I was having lunch when he got to know that and he called me to post my lunch and we made a reel. So it was very nice working with both of them.”

Speaking about having learning experiences while shooting with them, Vaidehi said, “I have had some great learning experiences. The way they use their craft to put in their scenes and how they use expressions in different situations is something worth watching and knowing. My character is of a bubbly and simple girl which was a beautiful character.”

Also Read: GOSSIP! Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum fame Mohit Duseja and Shiv Shakti actress Vaidehi Nair are more than just friends?

Well said Vaidehi!