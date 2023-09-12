Exclusive! The way Taapsee Pannu and Prateik Gandhi use their craft to enact and how they use expressions in different situations is something worth watching: Vaidehi Nair on shooting for Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Vaidehi shared some interesting details about her character and experience shooting with Taapsee Pannu and Prateik Gandhi. Read on to know more…
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 17:05
movie_image: 
Taapsee Pannu

MUMBAI :  Vaidehi Nair has been earlier seen in some very entertaining television shows in the likes of Tantra, RadhaKrishn, and Brahmarakshas 2. She will now be seen in the upcoming film Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan which stars Taapsee Pannu and Prateik Gandhi in the leading roles.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Vaidehi shared some interesting details about her character and experience shooting with Taapsee Pannu and Prateik Gandhi. Read on to know more… 

Also Read:Exclusive! Vaidehi Nair and James roped in for Amazon Prime's next

Vaidehi shared, “I am playing the younger sister of Sanjana Sanghvi. It was a very nice experience. I have the majority of my scenes with Taapsee Pannu and Prateik Gandhi. I am excited for the film. Taapsee is very professional and talented as well. She used to talk to us and sometimes even sing very nice songs. As for Prateik, he is one of the most humble actors that I have come across.

I still remember that I wanted to make a reel on the Scam 1992 series which was a superhit. I was having lunch when he got to know that and he called me to post my lunch and we made a reel. So it was very nice working with both of them.”

Speaking about having learning experiences while shooting with them, Vaidehi said, “I have had some great learning experiences. The way they use their craft to put in their scenes and how they use expressions in different situations is something worth watching and knowing. My character is of a bubbly and simple girl which was a beautiful character.” 

Also Read: GOSSIP! Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum fame Mohit Duseja and Shiv Shakti actress Vaidehi Nair are more than just friends?

Well said Vaidehi!

Vaidehi Nair RadhaKrishn Brahmarakshas 2 Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan Tantra Taapsee Pannu Prateik Gandhi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 17:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Overwhelmed! Dharmendra expresses his gratitude towards fans for showering ‘love’ on his 88th birthday; Says ‘Pyaare pyaare tohfe aye hain’
MUMBAI : The renowned actor Dharmendra recently celebrated his 88th birthday and became one year older. The whole...
Dunki: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for a special song for his film in UAE, Read to know more
MUMBAI : The much awaited film Dunki will soon hit the big screens. The film’s trailer was released today and it is...
Exclusive! My character is out of the box and I am thoroughly enjoying this space: Swati Shah on shooting for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan
MUMBAI : Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan on Zee TV is one of the most love shows on the channel. It stars Neeharika...
Bigg Boss 17 : Rinku Dhawan had a heated argument with Khanzaadi, she wanted to break her face
MUMBAI : One more heated argument turned out into a bad fight in the Bigg Boss house. The latest episode witnessed an...
Revealed! Adarsh Gourav’s first look from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan revealed along with the trailer announcement
MUMBAI : A lot of new content has been released and has kept the audience hooked while there are also many projects...
What! Rakhi Sawant's estranged partner Adil Khan reveals frustration with her antics, confirms Dubai hideout
MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant, known for her penchant for controversies, finds herself in the midst of another legal battle. ...
Recent Stories
Dharmendra
Overwhelmed! Dharmendra expresses his gratitude towards fans for showering ‘love’ on his 88th birthday; Says ‘Pyaare pyaare tohfe aye hain’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dunki
Dunki: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for a special song for his film in UAE, Read to know more
Sara Ali Khan
Really! “Sara Ali Khan never auditioned for Animal”, insider addresses on-going rumors about Tripti Dimri’s role
Tripti Dimri
Do you know! Animal actress Tripti Dimri was rumored to be in relation with Anushka Sharma’s brother, here are the pictures
Vicky Kaushal
Awwdorable! Vicky Kaushal shares a good video as he wishes anniversary to his wife Katrina Kaif
Animal
Box office! Animal scores highest second Friday, whereas Sam Bahadur continuous to be decent
Amitabh Bachchan
Must Read! Amitabh Bachchan’s mother-in-law and Jaya Bachchan’s mom Indira Badhuri hospitalized; to undergo pacemaker surgery