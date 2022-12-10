Exclusive! “There is always a pressure on girls to look in a certain way, they have to look beautiful and this is completely wrong” Huma Qureshi

MUMBAI:Upcoming movie Double XL which has Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha has been talk of the town ever since the first look was dropped, today finally the trailer of the movie is out and it has all the elements required for a complete family entertainer with a silent message.



During the media interaction Huma Qureshi spoke in detail about the movie Double XL which is focusing on body shaming, Huma Qureshi revealed that this movie is very beautiful and very much need of the time, there is a certain parameters and elements where there is a pressure on a girl to look in a certain way and to look very beautiful which is a very wrong. Huma Qureshi also said that when she made her Bollywood debut there were many people who were praising her work, but there were many complaining about her weight. The pain which is shown in the movie is very relatable, the actress adds.



On the other hand Sonakshi Sinha revealed that she has faced body shaming earlier when she was fat, she said that you can be beautiful in any size and the movie Double XL speaks about the same. Sonakshi Sinha also shared an incident where after signing a movie she was told to lose weight or otherwise she would be replaced and this was said by a very well known producer to her.



No doubt the trailer of the movie Double XL is already winning hearts all over the social media, what are your views on the movie and the thoughts given by these actresses, do let us know in the comments section below.



Double XL is all set to hit the big screens on 4th November.



