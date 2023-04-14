Exclusive! "There are many actors from the privileged family but have no Bollywood career" Alaya F on nepotism

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actress Alaya F spoke in detail about her upcoming movie U Turn and also on the debate of nepotism in Bollywood.
MUMBAI:Actress Alaya F has been winning the hearts of the fans with her acting contribution over the time, the actress who made her debut in the movie Jawani Janeman is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie U Turn.

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actress Alaya F spoke in detail about her movie and also on the debate of nepotism in Bollywood.

Alaya F on her character in the movie U turn

Alaya F says, she will be seen playing the character whose name is Radhika, she is the journalist intern and is currently working on a story on which the movie is based, what sort of difficulties and challenges Radhika has to go through while covering this particular story, is something in the movie and the fans will definitely love the twist and turns of the movie.

Alaya F on the high points and the USP of the movie U Turn

Alaya F says that the movie has been made beautifully and it is the writing which is very powerful and which will definitely keep the audience glued to the movie screens, the movie is full packed with some great scenes and twists which will be definitely levied by the fans and audience.
 
Alaya F on the debate of nepotism in Bollywood

Alaya F says that yes there was a unfortunate discussion of nepotism which was happening specially during the lockdown, the actress says that yes there has been many people who are belonging from privileged families and who is getting some opportunity but ultimately it is the talent which the audience will see, she is making a bold statement saying that there are many actors in Bollywood industry who has no acting career in spite of getting this upper hand been nepo kid.

