Exclusive! "There are many actors from the privileged family but have no Bollywood career" Alaya F on nepotism

MUMBAI:Actress Alaya F has been winning the hearts of the fans with her acting contribution over the time, the actress who made her debut in the movie Jawani Janeman is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie U Turn.

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actress Alaya F spoke in detail about her movie and also on the debate of nepotism in Bollywood.

Alaya F on her character in the movie U turn

Alaya F says, she will be seen playing the character whose name is Radhika, she is the journalist intern and is currently working on a story on which the movie is based, what sort of difficulties and challenges Radhika has to go through while covering this particular story, is something in the movie and the fans will definitely love the twist and turns of the movie.

Alaya F on the high points and the USP of the movie U Turn

Alaya F says that the movie has been made beautifully and it is the writing which is very powerful and which will definitely keep the audience glued to the movie screens, the movie is full packed with some great scenes and twists which will be definitely levied by the fans and audience.



ALSO READ – Exclusive! Vikrant Massey on social media trolling, “As an actor, there are certain comments that really irk me”

Alaya F on the debate of nepotism in Bollywood

Alaya F says that yes there was a unfortunate discussion of nepotism which was happening specially during the lockdown, the actress says that yes there has been many people who are belonging from privileged families and who is getting some opportunity but ultimately it is the talent which the audience will see, she is making a bold statement saying that there are many actors in Bollywood industry who has no acting career in spite of getting this upper hand been nepo kid.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the actress Alaya F and are you excited for the movie U Turn, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –Wow! Did Husband Ranbir Kapoor gave this special to wife Alia Bhatt on their anniversary