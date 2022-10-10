Exclusive! “There is both an actor and a critic inside me,” says Ashutosh Rana on being critical of his work

MUMBAI: Ashutosh Rana is no doubt one of the most loved actors, and indeed he is considered as one of the versatile actors of Bollywood industry. We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans, he is one such name who defines versatility with his projects.

Ashutosh Rana is currently getting some amazing response for his recently released Disney+ Hotstar web series titled Karm Yuddh. While interacting with TellyChakkar, actor Ashutosh Rana spoke in detail about being critical of his work, and one thing he would love to change about the Bollywood industry.

Ashutosh Rana on being critical of his work:

Ashutosh Rana says that there is both an actor and a critic inside him. When he is performing in front of the camera, he is an actor but when the work is done and he sees his work, he see as the critic. Having said that, he is very much critical about his work, but at the same time if he feels that he has done something good he does not hesitate in appreciating his work either.

Ashutosh Rana on loving positive or negative characters:

Over time, we have seen some amazing characters, positive and negative coming from the side of the actor. Ashutosh Rana revealed that there is no positive or negative character. For an actor, every character is a character. He added that there is no positive or negative in life. For one person, something that is negative, can be positive for some other person. And for a person if he thinks that this character is positive, can be negative for any other person. Ashutosh Rana adds that he enjoys every character and looks forward to doing different types of roles.

Ashutosh Rana on one thing he would love to change the about Bollywood industry:

Ashutosh Rana revealed that no one had invited him in the Bollywood industry when he decided to become an actor. This was his decision and his choice. Having said that, he very well knew that this journey will not be smooth and easy at all and the roads may have many speed breakers. So even if there are few things which have not gone as smooth as per the plan, it was his decision to work on that path, but the only agenda he followed was never to lose hope and look at the bright side!

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor Ashutosh Rana in his projects and we look forward to see some great characters coming from the side of the actor.

What are your views on the actor Ashutosh Rana? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

