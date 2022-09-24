Exclusive! "There cannot be any comparison between Jodha from Jodha Akbar and Nandini from PS1" Aishwarya Rai



MUMBAI: Upcoming Pan India movie titled PS 1 Ponniyin Selvan: I has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was dropped, the movie is the talk of the town for its spectacular scale and some collaboration of great talents like Aishwarya Rai Bacchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and others.

Ever since the trailer was out the fans were eagerly looking forward to this visual treat and today during the press conference which was held in Mumbai and attended by the complete cast, the team spoke in detail about the upcoming spectacle.

On collaborating with Mani Ratnam once again Aishwarya Rai revealed that it is always a sense of security and family feel to work with Mani Ratnam the man who has given her break in acting. It is always great to collaborate with him who is one of the finest filmmakers in Indian cinema. On her character Nandini getting compared with Jodha from the movie Jodha Akbar Aishwarya Rai said that there should not be any comparisons every role has their own depth of preparation and hard work and these two characters a completely different and working as Nandini was a great experience who is a different personality altogether.

Also read :What! “Heropanti 2 release ke bad L Lag Gaye” Tiger Shroff reacts on the failure of Heropanti 2Mani Ratnam revealed that he has been trying to make the movie from over 40 years and initially he had to make this movie with MGR and later they have decided to make with Kamal Haasan, but due to few reasons the movie was not made and finally the movie has been made with the present cast. Mani Ratnam also says that it is very much important for the today's generation to know about the past and history because of which they have created this movie and looking forward to the fans love.

On the other hand it Karthi says that it was a pressure to play his character but he has one of the finest film maker Mani Ratnam as the captain of the ship who has managed to derived the best out of him.

Well no doubt trailer of the movie is already creating a geat buzz all over the social media and we look forward to see the release of the movie PS1 which is on 30th September.

How excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read: Really! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest airport looks sparks pregnancy rumors, see netizens’ reactions