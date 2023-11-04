Exclusive! “There has been a soft announcement, the fans will get to know very soon” Aparshakti Khurana on Stree 2

MUMBAI:With his amazing acting contribution and characters, actor Aparshakti Khurana has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans, the actor never fails to impress with his beautiful craft and he is currently winning the hearts of with his web series Jubilee.

During the interaction with TellyChakkar actor Aparshakti Khurana spoke in detail about his web series Jubilee and also on his upcoming project Stree 2, Aparshakti Khurana says that he is getting some amazing response for his character Madan Kumar in the web series Jubilee and talking about any point of reference the actor said, during the 1940s there were many actors who were ruling and there is not only one point of reference but there are many.

ALSO READ – Wow! Allu Arjun already shot for his cameo in Jawan

The actor said that for this character he has not taken any 1 point of reference but it is a beauty of the writing and the direction given by Vikramaditya Motwani, which has managed his character to look more interesting, which is getting some amazing response from the fans.

Giving the short update of the upcoming movies Stree 2 actor Aparshakti Khurana says that, there has been a soft announcement in the movie Bhediya, and yes Stree 2 will be coming soon for the fans and there is something which is under process and soon the fans will get to know an update about the movie.

What are your views on the actor Aparshakti Khurana and how did you like him in the web series Jubilee, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –Audience Perspective! Tiger vs Pathaan without Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone; is that a good decision?