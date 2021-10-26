Exclusive! "There was no plan as such to become a director, I just try and live in the present" Rakesh Omprakash Mehra on his journey

MUMBAI: No doubt Rakesh Omprakash Mehra is indeed one of the finest filmmakers we have in Bollywood industry. We have seen some amazing projects coming from the side of the director and making some strong Impressions not only in Bollywood industry but also in the hearts of the fans. His recently released digital movie Toofan had got some amazing response not only from the critics but also from the fans all across the globe. And now this Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur starrer movie is all set for its world television premiere.

Team Telly Chakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with the director Rakesh Omprakash Mehra with regards to his movie Toofan and its world television premiere

Rakesh Omprakash Mehra on the response the movie Toofan had got from the fans

The director says that he has been fortunate enough that his movies are getting so much love from the fans, and the same thing he has witnessed with the movie Toofan which was premiered on Amazon Prime video. He is lucky that his movie got maximum reach with the digital platform and now the reach is getting extended with its world television premiere. He has been getting a lot of love from the fans for his movie Toofan and some great performances delivered by all the actors.

Talking about the world television premiere of the movie Toofan the director says that he is happy that more and more people will be joining the movie there are many people who are yet to see the movie.

Rakesh Omprakash Mehra on his journey

Indeed we have seen some brilliant of work coming from the side of the director. Rakesh Omprakash Mehra also says that he had no plan to become director as such in life. He always tried to live in today and wants to make the maximum out of it.

Rakesh Omprakash Mehra on immense success of Rang De Basanti

How can we forget one of the most loved movies of all time of director Rakesh Omprakash Mehra Rang De Basanti. The director says that every movie has its life span and he is indeed fortunate enough that is movie Rang De Basanti had got some immense response from the fans not only from India but across the globe. The director also says that that movie was very much relevant not only during back then but also in today's time.

Indeed we have seen and enjoyed the work coming from the side of director Rakesh Omprakash Mehra and we look forward to see some amazing projects coming from his end.

Talking about the movie Toofan which is all set for as world television premiere on 31st October on Zee Cinema at 12:00 p.m.

