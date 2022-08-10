Exclusive! “There was no question asked, just said yes when I heard about the character Salim” Aashim Gulati

MUMBAI : Over the time with his beautiful acting contribution Aashim Gulati has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans, he is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in Bollywood and now the actor is the talk of the town for the upcoming Zee5 web series titled Taj Divided By Blood.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actor Aashim Gulati spoke in detail about what made him say yes for the web series and also on performing intimate scenes.

Aashim Gulati on performing intimate scenes

Aashim Gulati says that initially there were no intimacy directors on the sets, this is the new trend which is happening and it is very much important also to make sure how things are done and to make the other person comfortable then only we can proceed with the scene.

Aashim Gulati on what made him say yes for the web series

Aashim Gulati said when he heard about the script and his character Salim, there were no questions asked, he immediately said yes for the web series. The actor also adds it was also the amazing storytelling and beautiful storyline with some beautiful characters which made him say yes for the show.

ALSO READ – Exclusive! Dr. Arora web series fame child actor Het Thakkar roped in for 'Crime Aaj Kal'

Aashim Gulati on facing controversies if attached with the show

Aashim Gulati says that no project comes with the attached controversies, the controversy arrives if someone has said something or someone has a problem with something in the project. The actor says that this is such a show which will be surely loved by the fans and audience, and fortunately he has not been part of a show which has controversies attached to it.

Indeed the trailer of the web series Taj Divided by Blood is already winning the hearts of the fans and we look forward to see what the actor Aashim Gulati has to offer with this show. What are your views on the actor Aashim Gulati and how excited are you for the web series, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Class actress Anjali Sivaraman on being called the lookalike of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, “I feel flattered” – Exclusive