Exclusive! “There was a time in my life when I have sold condoms” Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some great collaborations of blockbuster filmmaker Rohit Shetty and superstar Ranveer Singh, how can we forget projects like Simmba and Sooryavanshi which have created a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans.

In the recent media interaction Ranveer Singh and Raohit Shetty spoke in detail about their upcoming projects and also about South movies doing wonders in the Bollywood industry.

Talking about the forthcoming projects Rohit Shetty revealed that there are few movies in the pipeline \in December Cirkus starting Ranveer Singh will hit the big screen and apart from that they also have Simmba 2, Singam 3 which also have Ranveer Singh again and also have Golmaal 5 on the public demand. Rohit Shetty also revealed that movie Cirkus will have the glimpses of Golmaal 5.

Ranveer Singh when candid and revealed that no matter what brand he is said to be the Ambassador, he himself has try and then be a part of it, the actor also said that at one point he had also sold condoms.

On the other hand commenting on the south movies doing big in Bollywood industry filmmaker Rohit Shetty revealed that this is nothing new. South movies have been winning the heart of the fans for quite a long period of time, it's just that as the audience are realising now that south are also making Great movies.

No doubt whenever Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty come together they create history and we look forward to see what they have to offer with the upcoming movie Cirkus which will hit the big screen in December 2022.

Latest Video