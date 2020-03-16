Exclusive! "There was a time when I have rejected Khan led film and Kumar led film because my aspirations were different" Kangana Ranaut

The trailer of upcoming movie Dhaakad which has Kangana Ranaut run in the leading role is finally out and here is what the actress has to say on playing so many strong women characters and doing only women centric movies
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 19:09
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Movie Dhaakad which has Kangana Ranaut in the leading role along with actors Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta is the talk of the town ever since it was announced. Today finally the trailer of the movie is out with the press conference which was held in Mumbai and which was attended by the cast of the movie

Talking about performing strong characters Kangana Ranaut says that it is just great to be playing different characters and strong characters on screen, this is because of her decision she has come a long way in her life because this is something she was seeking to do. There was a point in her life where she had rejected Khan and Kumar led movies and everyone told her why she is doing so, the actress just want to explore all the opportunities and the varieties which any male actor is getting.

As you know actor Arjun Rampal will be seen playing the bad guy in the movie and on talking about his character the actor says that the team had to work on his look and he just try to make bad look good. It is a complete different character and he really hopes the audience like it.

Divya Dutta says there is always a good film and a bad film. When she got narration for Dhaakad, she immediately told to herself that this should be done. It was a great experience working Kangana Ranaut, and she has some beautiful scenes with actress.

We no doubt the trailer of the movie is already creating a strong buzz on social media what are your views on the Movie Dhaakad do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 19:09

