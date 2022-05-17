Exclusive! There were films that I was not convinced about but did because I was new in the industry: Shreyas Talpade

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Shreyas Talpade spoke in detail about the love he has been getting from fans and the genre he would love to be a part of.
Exclusive! There were films that I was not convinced about but did because I was new in the industry: Shreyas Talpade

MUMBAI: Shreyas Talpade is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in the industry. We have seen different characters of his across genres that have made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of fans. He looks forward to delivering something unique with each project. 

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Shreyas Talpade spoke in detail about the love he is getting for his work and the genre he would love to be a part of. 

Shreyas Talpade on doing films just for the sake of it 

Shreyas Talpade says that he has never done a movie just for the audience to see him and to be in the limelight. Initially, he had done a few project that he was not convinced about because he was new to the industry and was figuring things out. There were also times when friends suggested a few movies. For example, Subhash Ghai told him to do the movie Apna Sapna Money Money, which turned out to be super hit. 

Shreyas Talpade on the love he has received in his career 

Shreyas Talpade says that he still thinks that this is dream. He is getting immense love from fans. He adds that there are projects that are very close to his heart, for example, the Hindi version Pushpa, for which he has given his voice. He got him so love and praise for it. Kaun Pravin Tambe, Golmaal Returns, and Iqbal are close to his heart. 

Shreyas Talpade on a genre he would love to try 

Shreyas Talpade says that negative roles are a little difficult and he would love to try them. Giving an example Shreyas Talpade said that even though Shah Rukh Khan played a negative character in the movie Darr, he was immensely loved by the audience. This is very difficult and tricky, but he would definitely love to try it. 

