Exclusive! "There will be many people who will create language barriers but sportsmen and artist will keep on breaking it" Kamal Haasan

MUMBAI: Superstar Kamal Hasan has made his strong mark in the industry of India over the time with his powerful performances, no doubt the contribution coming from the side of superstar is inmmense and his upcoming projects are always the talk of the town.

Superstar Kamal Haasan is all set with his upcoming action thriller titled Vikram hitlist, and during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai the actor spoke in detail about the language being the barrier in Indian cinema and also on Indian cinema being his love.

We have seen some important contribution coming from the side of super star Kamal Haasan, he says that cinema is something which he love a lot, allso he love to do something different, it is somethnig which keeps him on going, if he was not acting or making any movies he would be watching cinema and consuming lot of content being the audience.

No doubt we have seen south movies like RRR, KGF 2, Master, Pushpa winning the hearts specially in the Hindi belt, talking about the debate of south industry and not industry Kamal Haasan says that there are many people who are continuously creating this barrier of languages, but actors, artist has sportsmen will keep on breaking this barrier and one day we all will come together and it will be called as a Indian cinema.

Talking about his acting competition Kamal Haasan says that he does not see only Rajnikant as the competition, but every newcomer Aspiring actor who has a immense talent is his competition.

During the Press Conference the superstar Kamal Haasan also spoke in detail about his love towards the Indian cinema, he says he feels really very lucky to breathe the same air where Dilip Kumar lived and he never thought that he will get a chance to meet Dilip Kumar but during the Silver Jublee of his movie Ek Duje Ke Liye he got the opportunity to meet the superstar Legend Dilip Kumar.

The actor went candid and revealed that he also held the hand of Dilip Kumar and begged him to work with him for the movie Thevar Magan but due to some reason he said no and that dream of his remained unfulfilled.

Adding for the his point about the comparison of movies across the states in India, Kamal Hasaan says that why don't we compare the best product of India to the best product of international, even the international movie makers make some silly movies and we are just shown the best of the work. So we should stop this comparison right away and called our industry as Indian cinema.

