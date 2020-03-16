Exclusive! "A thread of poetry which connects Chandra and Daulat, also the amazingly written characters" Amruta Khanvilkar on the high points and the USP of the movie Chandramukhi

MUMBAI: Amruta Khanvilkar is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in acting industry. We have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actress of across-platform and getting on all the love from the fans. The actress is currently getting some amazing response for her recently released movie Chandramukhi.

While interacting with Tellychakkar here is what the actress has to say on the movie and her character

Amrita Khanvilkar on her character and the movie

Amruta Khanvilkar says that her character of Chandramukhi is someone who is just crazy of her art, and how Chandramukhi meet Daulat, a politician and how their political love story start will be amazing to see.

Amruta Khanvilkar on the high points and the USP of the movie

Amruta Khanvilkar says that her character of Chandramukhi is something which she had never done before in her life, also the thread of art and poetry which connects Chandra and Daular are the USP of the movie. Also it has to be the amazing writing of the movie which will definitely keep you hooked and booked.

Amruta Khanvilkar on comparing movie with the novel

As we all know the movie Chandramukhi is the inspiration from the novel with the same name, Amruta Khanvilkar say that the novel is a very well written one and she had taken around 8 to 9 hours to complete the novel, the novel has many characters and every character has their own journey. But obviously every character is not possible to be in the movie so the movie is very crisp and to the point. But the basic elements are alive which will be loved by the fans.

