Exclusive! A Thursday actress Mazel Vyas joins Ronit Roy and Sonali Kulkari for an upcoming project

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of Movies, OTT and television and keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Mazel Vyas will be joining the cast of Ronit Roy and Sonali Kulkarni for an upcoming movie, yes you heard right actress Mazel Vyas who is known for Wazir (2016), A Thursday (2022) and Hello (2023) is now all set to join Ronit Roy and Sonali Kulkarni for the upcoming movie which will be directed by Darshan Ashwin Trivedi

Also read – (Exclusive! Sonali Kulkarni and Ronit Roy roped in for Darshan Ashwin Trivedi’s next )

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actresses is still awaited but we look forward to see what different the actress has to offer with this upcoming movie.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Must Read! Meet Ashish Vidyarthi's ex – wife Rajoshi Barua and son Arth Vidyarthi)