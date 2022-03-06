Exclusive! “In today's times where the world has reached the moon, we are still dealing with such unhealthy practices” casting director Praveen Chandra on his upcoming movie Gutlee

MUMBAI: Actor and casting director Praveen Chandra has been contributing to the acting industry over the time with his amazing acting and training. Praveen Chandra who also provides different types of training to actors is now all set with his upcoming project titled Gutlee which has Sanjay Mishra in the leading role.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, here is what Praveen Chandra has to say on his movie Gutlee and on the relevance of the movie.

Praveen Chandra on his movie Guthlee

Praveen Chandra shares that this movie is hard hitting and it captures the real scenario of India, he adds the movie is based on many unethical practices. The story is about a small kid who is trying to study but he is not allowed to study he is backward class, and how the story unfolds and what happened it's amazing to see. The fans will see the actor Sanjay Mishra once again in a different avatar. Also talking about training, Praveen Chandra said, he has given training to the actors for the language because there is a specific Bundelkhand language which is to be used in the movie.

Praveen Chandra on the relevance and importance of the movie

Praveen Chandra is that in today's time where the world has reached the moon, we are still dealing with such unethical practices of untouchability and caste. This movie is very much of the time and it is very important to break these borders and walls of casteism and untouchability and come together and live a peaceful life. Praveen Chandra also says that this movie will always remain close to his heart and it has a very good message which will definitely be loved by the fans.

Praveen Chandra on casting and training actors

Praveen Chandra says that he is in the industry because he believed that work is worship for him, Praveen Chandra also sees that there has been many unethical practices in the industry but he never allowed himself to be a part of it. He is just looking forward to making some good work and providing good ethical work for others because it is very much important that the people are working, especially post covid. Talking about the casting and training Praveen Chandra says that he has been into training since a very long time, he has been training from small kids to the adults in terms of language and characterization.

No doubt we are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming movie Guthlee and we look forward to see some great association of casting director Praveen Chandra in the upcoming days.

