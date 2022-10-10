Exclusive! Toolsidas Jr. and RRR fame actor Varun Buddhadev roped in for Randeep Hooda starrer 'Veer Savarkar'
Child actor Varun Buddhadev who was seen in RRR and Toolsidas Jr. is now all set to be seen in an upcoming Randeep Hooda movie, titled Veer Savarkar. It will be very exciting to see what Randeep Hooda is bringing in and it is always a delight to see the actor on-screen.
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Randeep Hooda titled 'Veer Savarkar' has been talk of the town ever since it was announced. No doubt with the craft and the talent the actor possesses, he
has been winning the heart of the fans, and now they are really looking forward to the movie and the news with regards to the movie.
Having said that, TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regard to the upcoming movie 'Veer Savarkar'.
TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that child actor Varun Buddhadev has been roped in for the upcoming movie Veer Savarkar. Yes you heard right! Actor Varun Buddhadev who was seen
in the movie RRR, and Toolsidas Jr. For which he has won a National Award, is now all set to be seen in the movie Veer Savarkar which will have Randeep Hooda in the leading role.
Varun Buddhadev will be seen playing the younger version of the actor in the movie. What are your views on this information and how excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the
comments section below.
