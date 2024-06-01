Exclusive! Tota Roy Chowdhury to be seen in Kunal Deshmukh’s upcoming movie Diler

MUMBAI: The new year has begun with a bang and we are getting to watch so many trailers, teasers and announcements right from the start of the year.

Things were never like this before, we now have a great number of options to choose from OTT and cinema as well. Which means, there’s quality content on all the platforms and with that, we can also see how new talents are getting the opportunity to showcase their skills and art, be it as an actor, a director or a storywriter.

Talking about new announcements and content, there’s a buzz about Kunal Deshmukh coming up with a new movie named Diler.

According to reports, the movie will feature Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan and shooting for the movie has begun. The movie is going to be a sports fictional drama about an athlete who realizes the importance of his talent.

According to sources, Tota Roy Chowdhury is also going to be a part of the movie. His character in the movie hasn’t been revealed yet but we are sure it is going to be a pivotal role.

Tota Roy Chowdhury impressed us earlier with his unique and thought-provoking role in the Karan Johar movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani where he played the role of Alia Bhatt’s father.

It'll be interesting to watch Tota Roy Chowdhury once again in a project in a different avatar.

