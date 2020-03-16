Exclusive! “Trying not to hit the other person is my conscious attempt every time”, says Vidyut Jammwal on performing action

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, this is what actor Vidyut Jammwal had to say on his upcoming movie Khuda Haafiz : Chapter 2 and on the most challenging part while performing action

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 19:03
movie_image: 
Exclusive! “Trying not to hit the other person is my conscious attempt every time” Vidyut Jammwal on performing action

MUMBAI: No doubt actor Vidyut Jammwal is one of the most loved and followed actors in Bollywood industry. The actor is looked up, not only for his amazing acting contribution but also for his martial arts and stunts. Vidyut Jammwal is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie, Khuda Haafiz : chapter 2 which also has Shivaleeka Oberoi in the lead role.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, This is what actor Vidyut Jammwal had to say on performing action sequences and on being critical of his work.

Vidyut Jammwal on the response for the trailer of the movie

Vidyut Jammwal revealed he has been getting some beautiful responses ever since the trailer arrived; the actor says that he is getting reviews from different new reviewers who are looking at the different elements from the trailer. Indeed they are loving the trailer and are eagerly looking forward to the movie.

Vidyut Jammwal on challenges while performing action

Vidyut Jammwal reveals that no doubt it is always a challenge to perform an action sequence, the only thing he is trying while performing action, is not to hit the other person. This is his constant, conscious effort while performing action.

ALSO READ – (Must Watch! ‘Commando’ actor Vidyut Jamwal takes a plunge in a frozen lake, Adah Sharma gives an UNMISSABLE reaction)

Vidyut Jammwal on being huge critic of his work

Vidyut Jammwal reveals that he just loves watching himself on-screen and every day when he wakes up, he is very excited to do something new and something different in terms of action and acting.

No doubt, it is always a treat to watch the actor in his movies and we look forward to see what he has to offer in this upcoming action thriller titled Khuda Haafiz : chapter 2, which is all set to hit the big screens on the 8th of July.

How excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Congratulations! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to welcome their first child)

Dibyendu Bhattacharya Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 Vidyut Jammwal Shivaleeka Oberoi Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 19:03

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “Trying not to hit the other person is my conscious attempt every time”, says Vidyut Jammwal on performing action
MUMBAI: No doubt actor Vidyut Jammwal is one of the most loved and followed actors in Bollywood industry. The actor is...
Amazing! Aishwarya Khare’s DE-GLAM picture is indeed quite UNMISSABLE
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Maddam Sir: High Voltage Drama! The 10 year old child who claimed to be Pusha's husband enters the police station
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens.The show stars Gulki...
Imlie : Shocking! Check out how Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan was roasted during his audition for MTV Roadies by Raghu – Ram
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit...
AUDIENCE DEMAND! Netizens want Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to go OFF-AIR
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
AUDIENCE DEMAND! Netizens want Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to go OFF-AIR
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “Trying not to hit the other person is my conscious attempt every time” Vidyut Jammwal on performing action
Exclusive! “Trying not to hit the other person is my conscious attempt every time”, says Vidyut Jammwal on performing action
Latest Video