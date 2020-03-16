Exclusive! “Trying not to hit the other person is my conscious attempt every time”, says Vidyut Jammwal on performing action

MUMBAI: No doubt actor Vidyut Jammwal is one of the most loved and followed actors in Bollywood industry. The actor is looked up, not only for his amazing acting contribution but also for his martial arts and stunts. Vidyut Jammwal is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie, Khuda Haafiz : chapter 2 which also has Shivaleeka Oberoi in the lead role.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, This is what actor Vidyut Jammwal had to say on performing action sequences and on being critical of his work.

Vidyut Jammwal on the response for the trailer of the movie

Vidyut Jammwal revealed he has been getting some beautiful responses ever since the trailer arrived; the actor says that he is getting reviews from different new reviewers who are looking at the different elements from the trailer. Indeed they are loving the trailer and are eagerly looking forward to the movie.

Vidyut Jammwal on challenges while performing action

Vidyut Jammwal reveals that no doubt it is always a challenge to perform an action sequence, the only thing he is trying while performing action, is not to hit the other person. This is his constant, conscious effort while performing action.

Vidyut Jammwal on being huge critic of his work

Vidyut Jammwal reveals that he just loves watching himself on-screen and every day when he wakes up, he is very excited to do something new and something different in terms of action and acting.

No doubt, it is always a treat to watch the actor in his movies and we look forward to see what he has to offer in this upcoming action thriller titled Khuda Haafiz : chapter 2, which is all set to hit the big screens on the 8th of July.

