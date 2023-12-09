Exclusive! “Unhe lagta hai ki Hum purane ho gaye hain” Nana Patekar reacts on not being part of Welcome 3

MUMBAI: Welcome has been one of the most loved and successful franchise in Indian cinema and we know Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor played important characters in the movies and now Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai which was played by Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor respectively are not going to be seen in the third part of the movie.

In the announcement video of Welcome 3 titled Welcome to the Jungle, we have seen the whole new bunch of actors, today during the Press Conference and the trailer launch of the movie The Vaccine War, Nana Patekar was asked about not being part of Welcome 3 to which the actor gave a hilarious reply.

Nana Patekar says that ‘Unhe lagta hai ki hum purane ho gaye hain, Shayad Isliye Nahin liya’ (thy think I have become old that is why they have not taken)

Indeed this is one of the hilarious replies coming from the side of the actor Nana Patekar, indeed we are going to miss Nana Patekar as Uday in the movie Welcome to the Jungle.

